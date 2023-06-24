LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating an interstate shooting that left one person injured early Saturday morning on I-80 in northwestern Indiana.

The shooting stemmed from a road rage incident that ISP said occurred around 3 a.m. between a black Ford Mustang GT and a light-colored Sedan.

An individual inside the Sedan fired multiple shots at the Mustang, striking an individual inside. ISP did not clarify if the individual that was struck was operating the vehicle or a passenger.

The victim was brought to an area hospital where they were treated for minor injuries. ISP said they were released shortly after.

ISP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individual responsible for this road rage shooting. Anyone who may have witnessed the situation unfold or is in possession of dashcam photos or videos of the incident is asked to contact Detective Eagles at 219-696-6242.