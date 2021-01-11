ISP investigating interstate shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are investigating a reported shooting on the interstate Monday morning.

Police said around 4:45 a.m., a man was driven to a hospital on the south side and told hospital staff he was shot.

Investigators said the victim said he was in his car when another vehicle drove next to him and fired at least one shot.

The man’s girlfriend was also in the car, and she drove him to Community South Hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown, but he has been transferred to another hospital.

Police are still working to find more information, including on which interstate the shooting occurred.