MUNCIE, Ind. – An Investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting in Muncie Friday evening.

According to the Indiana State Police, the Delaware County Sheriff requested investigative assistance into the incident involving the department.

According to ISP, deputies were looking for 19-year-old Tatton H. Conwell, of Alexandria, early Friday evening. Officers wanted to question Conwell in connection with a previous case. Conwell also had active warrants out of Madison County.

Officers witnessed Conwell leave a residence near the 3000 block of Mock Avenue. Officers attempted to apprehend the suspect, but when Conwell saw officers, he reportedly fled on foot from police. At some point during the chase, Conwell reportedly pulled out a 9mm handgun and fired at officers.

Deputy Carter Smithson of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office returned fire with his “department issued sidearm.”” During the exchange of gunfire, Sgt. Tim Mitchell “utilized hs department issued police vehicle to stop the deadly and aggressive actions of Conwell and to protect the officer on foot.” The police vehicle was also struck by gunfire from the suspect.

No officers were injured during the incident, according to police.

Conwell was transported to a Muncie hospital and was later transferred to a hospital in Indianapolis where he was listed to be in stable condition.