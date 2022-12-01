TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt has requested Indiana State Police take over the investigation into what he called an officer-involved shooting in Terre Haute Thursday.

Modesitt also confirmed that no police officers were injured in the incident.

Original: Police are investigating a situation in the 1600 block of First Avenue in Terre Haute.

Terre Haute Police Department officials say the scene has been secured and there is no danger to the surrounding residents.

This is a developing story, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as they become available.