UPDATE: Silver Alert has been cancelled.

Columbia City, Ind — Columbia City Police and Indiana State Police have issued a silver alert for a 15-year-old female.

ISP say that –omit– was last seen Monday, June 26, at 9:55 p.m. wearing a gray polo shirt, khaki pants, and green socks.

She is described as a 15-year-old white female who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 160 lbs. She has brown hair and browns eyes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Columbia City is approximately 124 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Columbia City Police Department at 260-248-5121 or call 911.