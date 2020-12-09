ISP looking to hire more troopers

Indiana State Police are hiring.

They are looking to add more troopers to the force. Basic qualifications include being a citizen of the United States and being age 21 or older.

Sergeant Jeremy Piers said the interview process is very extensive and includes a written examination, physical test, oral interview, background check and polygraph examination.

“We want to put smiles on people’s faces. We want to have a positive impact on the community,” said Piers. “We want to be able to get out and enjoy being around people. We are not out there to ruin anyone’s day in any way, shape or form. We really just want to make your day a little bit better.”

The agency is looking to fill positions immediately. If you are hired, you must be willing to serve anywhere in the state. If you do get hired, you will be able to list a preference of where you would like to work.

Applications are open until January 24.