WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – Troopers said the man accused of killing a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested after a hostage situation later in the day.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference about the death of a sheriff’s deputy Wednesday morning.

Deputy Sean Riley

Sheriff Christopher Otey said Deputy Sean Riley was shot and killed early Wednesday morning on I-64.

Illinois State Police said Ray Tate, 40, of Hopkinsville was arrested later in the day.

Troopers said Riley was helping a driver on I-64 when Tate shot and killed Riley.

A deputy later found Riley on the ground and his patrol vehicle was missing.

Troopers said Riley’s vehicle was later found further east on I-64.

According to ISP, Tate later held a driver of a semi against his will and made him drive to a gas station in St. Peters, Missouri.

Police in Missouri said Tate stole a vehicle from someone at the gas station and shot the victim.





Courtesy: St. Peters Police Department

Illinois State Police said Tate then drove back to Illinois with a kidnapped victim. The stolen vehicle was later found a residence in rural Carlyle.

Troopers said Tate went into the home, took the homeowner and the victim hostage.

Authorities were able to get into the home and arrest Tate. Troopers said both the homeowner and the other victim were not hurt.

Ray Tate of Hopkinsville

Tate was booked into the Clinton County Jail and was being charged with murder by the Wayne County State’s Attorney.

Eyewitness News is told Tate was previously wanted for a carjacking in Knox County, Indiana.

Local law enforcement agencies helped escort Deputy Riley’s body to the Vanderburgh County Morgue.

Deputy Riley’s body was brought back to Wayne County after a coroner’s report.

The video below of the procession is courtesy of Evansville Aerial.

According to a Facebook post, the Bedford Township Fire Department plans to host a drive-through dinner to collect donations for the family of Deputy Riley.

The benefit is set for Saturday, January 8 At the Cisne/Bedford Twp Fire Department. It’s set to start at 11:00 in the morning. There will be pork chops, scalloped potatoes, green beans, rolls, dessert and bottled water.