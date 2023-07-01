LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been arrested for throwing an egg and brandishing a firearm during a road rage incident on the interstate in northwestern Indiana Friday evening.

Indiana State Troopers were dispatched to I-65 around 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30, in response to a road rage incident that had been reported to the ISP Lowell Regional Dispatch Center.

The victim told officers that the suspect, identified as 65-year-old Paul Mihalich of Demotte, allegedly threw an egg and pointed a firearm at the victim’s vehicle during the altercation. ISP also confirmed that two children under five years old were in the victim’s car at the time.

Courtesy of Indiana State Police

ISP said it was able to successfully locate Mihalich’s vehicle, identified as a 2022 GMC Canyon, after the victim provided a description and told responding troopers that the suspect was traveling southbound on I-65 near the Lowell exit.

ISP said it found a carton of eggs inside Mihalich’s vehicle during the traffic stop. One egg was reportedly missing from the carton. The driver also admitted to being in possession of a firearm, ISP said.

A splattered egg was also found on the exterior of the victim’s vehicle. Mihalich was transported to the Lake County Jail where he has been preliminarily charged with a Level 5 felony of intimidation with a firearm, a Level 6 felony of pointing a firearm and a Class B misdemeanor of criminal mischief.