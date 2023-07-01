LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been arrested for throwing an egg and brandishing a firearm during a road rage incident on the interstate in northwestern Indiana Friday evening.

Indiana State Troopers were dispatched to I-65 around 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30, in response to a road rage incident that had been reported to the ISP Lowell Regional Dispatch Center.

The victim told officers that the suspect, identified as 65-year-old Paul Mihalich of Demotte, allegedly threw an egg and pointed a firearm at the victim’s vehicle during the altercation. ISP also confirmed that two children under five years old were in the victim’s car at the time.

  • Courtesy of Indiana State Police
  • Courtesy of Indiana State Police
  • Courtesy of Indiana State Police

ISP said it was able to successfully locate Mihalich’s vehicle, identified as a 2022 GMC Canyon, after the victim provided a description and told responding troopers that the suspect was traveling southbound on I-65 near the Lowell exit.

ISP said it found a carton of eggs inside Mihalich’s vehicle during the traffic stop. One egg was reportedly missing from the carton. The driver also admitted to being in possession of a firearm, ISP said.

A splattered egg was also found on the exterior of the victim’s vehicle. Mihalich was transported to the Lake County Jail where he has been preliminarily charged with a Level 5 felony of intimidation with a firearm, a Level 6 felony of pointing a firearm and a Class B misdemeanor of criminal mischief.