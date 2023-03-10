JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jeffersonville.

It began around 7 p.m. Thursday when the Jeffersonville Police Department responded to a report of a “mentally disturbed” man with a handgun in the parking lot of an apartment complex on E. 8th Street.

According to ISP’s investigation, the man fired a pistol in the air and pointed his firearm at Jeffersonville officers.

At least one Jeffersonville police officer fired their department weapon, striking the man.

He was taken to a hospital in Louisville in critical condition.

No officers were hurt.

ISP says the investigation is ongoing.