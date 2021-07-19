ISP: Marion man kills wife before turning gun on himself in Gas City

GAS CITY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after a man allegedly shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself while riding in a vehicle with a family member in Gas City.

ISP was requested to investigate shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday when a family member drove two dead people — a 48-year-old Marion man and his 43-year-old wife — to the Gas City Town Hall.

State police say preliminary evidence shows the husband and wife were passengers in a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse driven by a 69-year-old family member of the husband. A verbal argument between the husband and wife took place, and at some point, the husband allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot her.

The family member, who was driving, and the husband then began to wrestle for control of the gun, according to ISP. During the struggle, the family member lost control of the Chevrolet and crashed into a parked semi-trailer at a business on 520 East First Street in Gas City. The family member lost control of the handgun during the impact, and the husband allegedly used it to shoot himself, state police say.

According to ISP, the family member was unable to get out of the Chevrolet because of damage to the vehicle’s door. He then drove to the Gas City Town Hall, where he blew the vehicle’s horn until employees came outside to assist, per state police.

The family member had to be extricated from the vehicle the Gas City Fire Department.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call ISP Detective Mike Lorona by calling 765-473-6666.