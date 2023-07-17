INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are investigating a serious vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles and a motorcyclist on I-65 northbound Monday afternoon.

ISP is currently on the scene investigating the cause of the accident near Fletcher Avenue and Bates Street. Authorities have not yet confirmed how many people have been injured or the extent of their injuries.

Multiple lanes remain closed in both directions of I-65 as ISP continues investigating.

No other information was immediately available.