ISP: Peru couple arrested after 3-year-old daughter tests positive for meth, fentanyl

PERU, Ind. — A mother and father were arrested in Peru, Indiana Friday after their 3-year-old daughter tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP says it launched an investigation after the Miami County Division of the Indiana Department of Child Services asked for the police’s help in an emergency removal of a 3-year-old girl from her home in Peru. The girl allegedly tested positive for meth and fentanyl during a MCDCS investigation.

A trooper found the girl’s mother, 29-year-old Breanna Parsons, and the child during a traffic stop in Peru.

State police say further investigation led to a Miami Superior Court II search warrant for the Parsons’ home, where officers allegedly found meth, heroin, a syringe and items of drug paraphernalia.

Police found the father, 54-year-old Byron Parsons, at his place of employment in Peru. He had meth and drug paraphernalia on his person when he was arrested, according to ISP.

The couple was incarcerated at the Miami County Jail. They face charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.