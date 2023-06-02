MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Miami County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday evening at the intersection of US 31 and Business 31.

According to ISP, approximately 6:37 P.M., Miami County Sheriff’s Department and ISP responded to a two-vehicle accident that took the life of a Peru, Indiana man.

Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2013 GMC Yukon traveling northbound on US 31 and approaching Business 31 continued northbound into the intersection of Business 31, striking a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix which was turning southbound from Business 31 onto US 31.

According to ISP, the driver of the 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix was confirmed to be Shamsiddin Rahman, 64, of Peru, IN. He was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident by the Miami County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Yukon was transported by ambulance to the Dukes Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

At this time, this is an ongoing investigation. ISP does not believe that alcohol or narcotics contributed to this crash.

The family has been notified.