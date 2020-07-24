ISP: Repeated threatening of DCS workers results in arrest of Putnam County woman

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a Putnam County woman Thursday after allegedly making repeated threats to Department of Child Services (DCS) workers.

ISP said a criminal investigation began on April 28 after police received information that employees of the Putnam County DCS had received threats of bodily harm and intimidation.

As a result of the investigation, ISP said Lacie D. Zeller, 40, of Roachdale, allegedly threatened to physically harm and retaliate against four employees of the Putnam County DCS.

Police said the threats and intimidation happened at the Putnam County Courthouse, at the Putnam County Department of Child Services Office, and during several conversations via phone and text.

During one incident, Zeller closely followed a DCS worker in her vehicle through the streets of Greencastle. ISP said Zeller allegedly beat on the worker’s vehicle windows and screamed at the worker while stopped at traffic lights.

Zeller was arrested July 23 by ISP and taken Putnam County Jail staff.

She has been charged with felony intimidation and stalking.