ISP seeks help from public following back to back shootings on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s help while they search for a pair of gunmen following two shootings on an Indianapolis interstate.

The crimes took place on back to back days along I-465.

During rush hour on Monday, someone driving a newer model Chevy Impala or Malibu shot and killed a man from Georgia as he was driving a white van westbound.

That killing took place 27 hours after a different shooting on I-465 near Shadeland that left a man in critical condition.

State Police do not think the two crimes are connected but admit the timing of the two crimes is surprising.

“It’s very unusual to see that on back to back days,” said ISP First Sgt. Ron Galaviz.

In the deadly shooting near State Road 37, investigators believe road rage was the likely motive. Galaviz advises everyone if they’re ever confronted by an angry driver to do their best to pull over or de-escalate the conflict.

“We’re really asking people not to get sucked into those things if at all possible. If they witness it, get off at the next exit or separate yourself and call 911 because we need to know about that,” said Galaviz.

The shooting Sunday afternoon left a man named Jason Beck on a ventilator after being shot in the neck. His girlfriend who was a passenger at the time doesn’t know why someone shot at their truck.

“I could not tell you why this happened. I have no clue. I wish I could give you an answer, but I could not,” said Tiffany Wallace.

Whatever the cause, State Police insist violence on the roadways is still very rare.

“You know the roadways are still safe to travel on. These indents are not related to the best of our knowledge at this point. So, what we’re looking for is people take time to see what’s going on around them,” said Galaviz.

State Police say no arrests have been made in either case. Anyone with information on the cases though is still asked to contact Indiana State Police or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.