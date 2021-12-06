ISP seeks information about online profile in Delphi investigation

As part of the investigation into the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, authorities are asking for information about an online profile that has been uncovered by detectives with the Carrol County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police.

The online profile named “anthony_shots” was being used from 2016 to 2017 on social media apps such as Snapchat and Instagram.

Detectives say the creator of this fictitious profile used images of a known male model, and portrayed himself as being wealthy and owning sports cars.

This information was used while contacting juvenile females to solicit nude images, their addresses and in attempts to meet with them.

The images below are some of the ones used in the fake profile. ISP stresses that the man pictured is not a person of interest, they are sharing the images in an attempt to get information on the creator of the profile who used them.

These images were sent by the fictitious profile named “anthony_shots” to underage females.

Anyone who may have been contacted, met with or knows something about the “anthony_shots” profile is asked to contact law enforcement.

Investigators would like those with information to use the tip email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or the tip line (765) 822-3535.

ISP also uploaded the below video to Youtube Monday detailing more about this latest request for information in the Delphi investigation.

Information that is being sought includes how you may have communicated with the profile and any saved images or conversations with the “anthony_shots” profile. Those should be attached to the email.