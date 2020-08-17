ISP seeks information on driver of vehicle in connection with Dreasjon Reed shooting investigation

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana State Police (ISP) investigators say they would like to speak with the driver of a particular vehicle in connection with the deadly police shooting of Dreasjon Reed.

Reed was fatally shot during an encounter with police in May following a chase that he had streamed on Facebook.

Police maintain that Reed fired a gun before the shooting, a claim his family and their attorney dispute. A special prosecutor has been assigned to the case.

ISP says the vehicle in question was seen at the intersection of 62nd Street and Michigan Road on Wednesday, May 6 at approximately 6 p.m., which is about the time Reed’s shooting happened.

The photo released is a bit grainy, and police didn’t provide a make, model or description of the black-colored vehicle.

State police said the person may be a possible witness to the incident.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver can contact ISP at 765-778-2121.