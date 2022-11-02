Dozens of members of law enforcement have been a steady presence in the Delphi murder investigation since February 14, 2017, the day the bodies of Libby German and Abby Williams were tragically discovered after disappearing during a hike the day before.

One of the most prominent figures in the investigation has been Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter. It was he who famously said during a 2019 news conference, “To the killer, who may be in this room…We believe you are hiding in plain sight.”

During the most recent news conference on Monday, it was Carter who announced the charges of two counts of murder for Richard Allen, the man arrested last week for his alleged role in the murders.

Since the arrest, there have been many questions swirling around Allen and what’s next in the case. Carter appeared on FOX59 to discuss the next chapter of the Delphi investigation.

Although investigators have not indicated what evidence they have against Allen, Carter said he he was eager to tell the girls’ loved ones that they had enough to make an arrest.

“I was so excited about the family [of Libby German and Abby Williams]. To be able to talk with the family and to talk to the community,” said Superintendent Carter. “Maybe now this will start the process of healing. That will be my hope.”

Some have questioned why information is so limited surrounding Allen, and Carter said there was a strategy to how much has been divulged.

“We’ve always realized the best way through trouble is right up the middle,” Carter began. “We’re going to do what we always think is right. Not necessarily what people want to hear. But we’re going to do what we believe is right.”

The probable cause affidavit into Allen’s charges is sealed, which is somewhat uncommon in a murder investigation. A hearing has been set for November 22 on whether those documents should remain sealed.

“This [the sealed probable cause] is unusual, but it’s not going to be unusual,” remarked Carter. “This is not going to be forever. This is very complex, and just since less than 48 hours ago, we have over 200 new additional tips. So we’ve still got a lot of work to do, but I’m proud of where we are.”

Carter advises anyone who has any information, no matter how seemingly trivial, to use the Delphi tip email (abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com) or phone number (765-822-3535).

“Every one of those matter. Every single one of them matter. If you think it’s a little bit unusual, tell us. Let us figure that out.”