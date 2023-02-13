BENTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a pursuit in Benton County that resulted in shots being fired at officers.

A Fowler PD officer attempted to stop a 1996 Chrysler Concorde, driven by 51-year-old Kevin Varner, for a traffic violation just after 5 p.m. on Feb. 12. Instead of stopping, the suspect fled east on U.S. 52.

FPD continued to chase Varner towards County Road 300 East before the suspect drove the vehicle off the north side of the road. Varner was then taken into custody after trying to flee on foot.

ISP said that an investigation into the pursuit revealed that the suspect fired shots, breaking the back window in the process. A rifle was later confiscated at the scene. No officers were injured.

Varner was treated for minor injuries at a Lafayette area hospital. He was then taken into custody at the Benton County Jail.

Varner has been arrested on the following charges:

attempted murder

unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

criminal recklessness with a firearm

resisting law enforcement

Varner was also wanted for a warrant issued in Lake County for murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He was a suspect in a murder that took place in Gary, Indiana on that same day, according to authorities.

Varner will be extradited to Lake County. This remains an active investigation.