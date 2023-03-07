WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police released more information about the Tuesday pursuit on I-64.

ISP says on March 7, around 11:05 a.m., police were informed that Brandon Freeman, 33, of Nashville, was traveling east on I-64 in a gold car from the Illinois state line and was wanted out of Tennessee for a federal weapons charge.

Police say around 11:17 a.m., Indiana State Police First Sergeant Helmer spotted the vehicle traveling east on I-64 near SR 65 and tried to stop it. ISP says Freeman failed to stop, continued traveling east at a high rate of speed, exited onto US 41 south for a brief distance before making a U-turn and continuing east again on I-64.

ISP says Senior Trooper Finney was able to deploy stop sticks at the 33 mile-marker causing the vehicle to slow down and eventually drive off the roadway on the southside at the 36 mile-marker. Police say as soon as the vehicle came to a stop, Freeman exited and ran south into a wooded area.

Officers set up a perimeter and requested air support and SWAT to respond. ISP says at around 12:40 p.m., Indiana State Police SWAT entered the wooded area and within an hour found Freeman hiding near a log.

ISP says Freeman was arrested without further incident and taken to the Warrick County Jail. Police say he had a Federal Warrant for a Weapons Offense was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement as a felony charge and Resisting Law Enforcement as a misdemeanor charge.