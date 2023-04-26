Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting connected to a vehicle pursuit and arrest of an Madison, Indiana man.

According to ISP, it began shortly before 10:30 Tuesday night when a Hope police officer attempted to pull a driver over. The driver did not stop and instead led police on a 30-minute pursuit through Bartholomew and Decatur counties, said ISP.

Around 11 p.m., the driver went into a neighborhood on Peach Court, east of Columbus. The driver reportedly drove through yards before driving toward an ISP trooper standing outside of his car. The trooper fired at least one round from his department-issued handgun.

The driver, Joseph L. Morrow, 41, was not hurt. ISP said he drove for another mile before getting out of the vehicle.

Morrow was arrested on numerous felony and misdemeanor counts. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation before being turned over to the Bartholomew County Jail.

No law enforcement officers were hurt. The trooper who fired his handgun has been placed on administrative leave, per investigation protocol.

Detectives from the ISP-Sellersburg Post are leading the investigation.