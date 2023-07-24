GREENWOOD, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper is recovering after his weapon accidentally discharged and struck him in the leg.

Indiana State Police confirmed the incident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. at Indy South Greenwood Airport when the trooper, who works as a tactical flight officer, had just landed from a patrol flight. ISP said the trooper’s weapon reportedly discharged as he was exiting the helicopter and struck his upper leg.

The trooper was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he is currently being treated. The trooper’s condition was last reported as stable and he is expected to make a complete recovery, according to ISP.

ISP has not released the trooper’s name.