ISP trooper’s car hit while directing traffic on I-74 construction zone in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper was involved in an interstate crash overnight in Shelby County.

Officials confirm the trooper was in a parked police cruiser in a construction zone on westbound I-74 near mile marker 112 when it happened. At the time, he was providing traffic control and protection to construction workers.

Sometime before 3 a.m., the police cruiser was hit from the rear by another vehicle. The trooper was taken to the hospital to be checked out. He was alert and conscious, according to officials.

At 2:48 am an @IndStatePolice Trooper’s vehicle was struck while assisting a construction crew on I-74 in Shelby County. The Trooper is alert and conscious, transported to the hospital with serious injuries



Other driver is suspected of OWI, investigation is ongoing pic.twitter.com/nkFHpcF6Tp — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) June 18, 2021

The other driver involved will be investigated for driving while under the influence.