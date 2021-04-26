Countdown to Tax Day
ISP uncovers $2 million worth of meth, fentanyl during traffic stop in Hendricks County

(Photo By Indiana State Police)

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — State police uncovered $2 million worth of crystal meth and fentanyl during a traffic stop in Hendricks County, according to Indiana State Police.

At about 1:30 p.m. Monday, a state trooper stopped a Chrysler van on I-70 near the 59 mile marker for unsafe lane movement. 

ISP says the trooper noticed indications of criminal activity during a conversation with the two occupants, which led to a vehicle search. During that search, the trooper found 134 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and 90 pounds of fentanyl concealed in the cargo area, according to police.

State police say the drugs originated from Memphis, Tennessee and were destined for Indianapolis.

The driver was identified as 32-year-old Ester Osegueda, of Porteville, California, and the passenger was identified as 27-year-old Adam Lopez, of Tulare, California. Both were arrested and taken to the Hendricks County Jail on felony charges of dealing narcotics.

