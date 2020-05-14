‘It could’ve been a whole lot worse’: Johnson County deputy’s home damaged in fire

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A Johnson County deputy is picking up the pieces after his home caught on fire.

“We still have a structure and more importantly we have our lives,” said Deputy Tom Ashley with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.

Ashley, his wife and their two dogs all got out in time. On Tuesday afternoon, fire crews responded to a home on 575 West.

When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the attic. It only took crews about 15 minutes to put the fire out, but there was already extensive damage inside the home.

“Basically from one side of the house to the other, it’s just completely gutted inside,” said Ashley.

Ashley has been with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department for 21 years. He’s used to being a first responder–not on the other end of emergencies.

“When you’re on the receiving end of something like this, I was numb. I believe I’m still numb,” he said.

Now burnt belongings are piled in the yard. It was tough day on top of what’s already been a tough couple months as law enforcement officers are balancing doing their job and staying safe during the pandemic.

“You just have to be so prepared. Every traffic stop you make or every encounter you have with something–you have to protect yourself because you don’t want to take [the virus] home to your family or your coworkers,” said Ashley.

The Ashley family lost a lot but they escaped without a burn or even a scratch.

“Looking back, when I got up this morning and started thinking about the situation, it could’ve been a whole lot worse,” said Ashley.

The outpouring of support from Ashley’s law enforcement family has been huge. Even small acts have made a difference.

On the day of the fire, a neighborhood boy named Brooks showed up wearing a firefighter uniform. He was excited to help and see firefighters in action. Someone on scene captured the little boy and a firefighter sharing a sweet moment.

The Ashley family does have insurance and is planning to rebuild. The fire has been ruled accidental.