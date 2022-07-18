GREENWOOD, Ind. — From people heading to the mall for back-to-school shopping to workers going about their day, Sunday seemed to be a normal day at the Greenwood Park Mall. That is, until a shooting that would claim the lives of three victims and the shooter, along with injuring two more.

Mark Tillberry was sitting in the food court when he looked out the window to see two people fighting. His group grabbed their food and walked around the corner.

Mark Wright was taking money from Luca Pizza back for the end of the day. Heather Arthur was eating with her daughters after back-to-school shopping.

Then the shots rang out.

“As soon as we heard shots start popping off, there was at least 25-30, my guys all hit the deck,” said Wright.

Tillberry described the scene as chaotic. After the gunshots started, everyone just started running.

“It was chaos. It was like an animal kingdom in there, we just ran out of the doors at every exit,” said Tillberry. We had people going into locked gates, putting them in the back of the stores.”

Heather looked at her kids and told them to get up and they started running.

“My mom, she tells me to get up and start running,” said Mckaya Arthur. “So, I get up, I run. Then, I found a safe area to hide.”

While running to safety, Heather said she fell, skinning her knee and losing track of two of her children.

Police say the suspect shot into the mall, killing three people and injuring two more. That’s when a 22-year-old from Bartholomew County shot the shooter.

While Wright said he didn’t see the actual shooting, he witnessed the after-effects. He says of the 32 years he has been in the business, he never thought something like this would happen at the mall.

“It was a scary situation, I’ve got some new kids working and they were kinda traumatized by it. I never expected this here at this mall,” said Wright.

Heather says the shooting makes her worried, saying there is violence everywhere now.

“It worries you about going anywhere now. I mean there’s violence everywhere you turn and look around, it feels like you’re not safe anywhere,” said Heather.

Officers were in the mall until the early morning collecting evidence from the scene. Greenwood police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to go to the Greenwood Police Training Center at 736 Loews Blvd or call Johnson Co Dispatch at 317-346-6336.