JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Nineveh man could face up to a year in jail and a fine of $5,000 for placing a tracker on a Trafalgar woman’s car.

A probable cause affidavit filed in Johnson County indicates Shane Eisenmenger used a black metal box and magnets to attach the GPS device to the victim’s vehicle.

The same document notes that the box was located on the rear bumper of the victim’s car. It was located while maintenance was being performed on the vehicle.

Eisenmenger was acquainted with the victim’s family, but the victim said she was never involved in a romantic relationship with him. Court documents indicate Eisenmenger gave the family an apology for his actions before police contacted him.

A detective was later dispatched to the business Eisenmenger was employed by. He then agreed to an interview with police.

During the interview, Eisenmenger admitted to placing the tracker on the victim’s car. When police asked Eisenmenger why he put the GPS device on the victim’s vehicle, he could not offer an answer. He called his actions “dumb,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Eisenmenger has been charged with unlawful surveillance via a tracking device, which is a misdemeanor in Indiana. His initial hearing is set for Oct. 30.

Before SEA 161 — better-known as Millie’s Law — was passed, unauthorized use of tracking devices was not explicitly prohibited in Indiana. The legislation was signed in May and named after Millie Parke.

Parke was attacked by her ex-boyfriend at a Greenfield gas station in 2021. Her ex-boyfriend used a GPS device to track her to the location.