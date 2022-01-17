‘It’s not a day off, it’s a day on’: Hoosier state celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

All around central Indiana, communities are celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior today.

“This is not a day off, it’s a day on,” said Gregory Wilson Sr., executive director of the Indiana Civil Rights Commission. “This is about what you can do to make a difference in others’ lives.”

Hoosiers needing answers to legal questions are invited to a free legal consultation during the Indiana State Bar Association’s annual “Talk to a Lawyer Today.” Consultations are provided in person and individuals have 10 to 15 minutes to get general questions answered. To learn more, click here.

In the city of Fishers, there are opportunities to learn and give back. On Monday, the community is invited to Crushed Limestone Spread at Cyntheanne Park Community Gardens. There are also opportunities to volunteer with a local nonprofit organization.

At the Indiana Historical Society, there is free admission on Monday. Visitors invited to participate in service activities and explore community storytelling. A daylong celebration with free special programs takes place on Monday, January 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, located at 450 W. Ohio St. in downtown Indianapolis.

Also, guests are encouraged to bring new packs of socks and underwear suitable for children to be collected and donated to Charity Cares Early Academy. New packs of socks and underwear can be brought to the Welcome Center on this day. To learn more about the events today, click here.

In support of Martin Luther King, Jr. and his legacy, Wheeler Mission and Traders Point Christian Church (TPCC) are inviting community members to join them in a prayer walk for the city of Indianapolis. The prayer walk will begin under the Jesus Saves sign located at Wheeler Mission’s Men’s Residential Center (245 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis) at 10:15 a.m. The prayer group will then walk back to Wheeler Mission’s Men’s Residential Center, concluding around 10:50 a.m. Officials emphasize there is no need to sign up beforehand to join the prayer walk.

Duke Energy employees and their families are preparing food baskets for those in need at the Mary Lee Maier Community Pantry in Avon. The pantry serves Avon Community School Corporation employees and families who have a child enrolled.

Local colleges, such as Ball State University and Franklin College, are hosting several campus events the public is invited to. These include volunteer opportunities, panel discussions and more.