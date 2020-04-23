It’s official: Indiana Beach has a new owner

MONTICELLO, Ind. — Big news for one of Indiana’s favorite summer stops!

Gene Staples, president of Indiana Beach Holdings, LLC, announced Thursday that he is the new owner of Indiana Beach.

White County Commissioner John Heimlich confirmed that Staples is taking immediate ownership and bought the park before Apex Parks Group (former owner of Indiana Beach) declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 8.

No money details have been disclosed on this sale since it is private, but the commissioner confirmed a $3 million loan was offered by White County as an incentive for the purchase.

According to an interview with the Monticello News & Review, Staples was asked about opening amid the COVID-19 outbreak and he hopes to be open this year. Staples also said they will honor the season passes, as part of the deal with the County and Apex.

There are additional county meetings expected to be held to work out details, but Staples said the plan is to open in July – assuming the country is ready for it.

Staples lives in the Chicago area, is a United States Navy veteran and is betting the success of the endeavor on the public’s ability and willingness to show up.

Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross released the following statement:

The City of Monticello is excited to learn of the sale & new ownership of Indiana Beach. We look forward to working with Gene Staples and his family. We were so encouraged this week when we saw that Indiana Beach had turned on the blue lights at the Ferris Wheel in support of Light Monticello Blue for Essential Workers! We hope and believe this is just the beginning of a great relationship and want to thank everyone that has made this possible. What is good for White County and our lake guests & residents is good for Monticello, and what is good for Monticello is good for them. This is truly good news and we welcome them to our community family.