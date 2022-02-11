INDIANAPOLIS — It’s super bowl weekend! Serve the perfect cocktail with recipes from the The Oakmont. Bartender, Tony Wilson, joins us to show viewers how it’s done.

“Cordially Styled” Cocktail

2oz Off Hours Bourbon

1/2oz of Vanilla Demerara Syrup

5 Dashes of Chocolate Bitters

3 Muddled  Bordeaux Cherries

Stirred and served over a large ice cube 

Garnished with a Bordeaux Cherry

Crimson 95

2oz Off Hours Bourbon

1/2oz Blood Orange Liqueur

3/4oz Blood Orange Juice

Splash of Prosecco

In a cocktail shaker with ice add Off Hours, Blood Orange Liqueur and Blood Orange Juice.

Shake and strain into a Coupe glass

Splash with Prosecco

Garnish with Orange Peel

For a look at the menu and more information on The Oakmont, visit their website.