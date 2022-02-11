INDIANAPOLIS — It’s super bowl weekend! Serve the perfect cocktail with recipes from the The Oakmont. Bartender, Tony Wilson, joins us to show viewers how it’s done.
“Cordially Styled” Cocktail
2oz Off Hours Bourbon
1/2oz of Vanilla Demerara Syrup
5 Dashes of Chocolate Bitters
3 Muddled Bordeaux Cherries
Stirred and served over a large ice cube
Garnished with a Bordeaux Cherry
Crimson 95
2oz Off Hours Bourbon
1/2oz Blood Orange Liqueur
3/4oz Blood Orange Juice
Splash of Prosecco
In a cocktail shaker with ice add Off Hours, Blood Orange Liqueur and Blood Orange Juice.
Shake and strain into a Coupe glass
Splash with Prosecco
Garnish with Orange Peel
