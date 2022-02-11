INDIANAPOLIS — It’s super bowl weekend! Serve the perfect cocktail with recipes from the The Oakmont. Bartender, Tony Wilson, joins us to show viewers how it’s done.

“Cordially Styled” Cocktail 2oz Off Hours Bourbon 1/2oz of Vanilla Demerara Syrup 5 Dashes of Chocolate Bitters 3 Muddled Bordeaux Cherries Stirred and served over a large ice cube Garnished with a Bordeaux Cherry

Crimson 95 2oz Off Hours Bourbon 1/2oz Blood Orange Liqueur 3/4oz Blood Orange Juice Splash of Prosecco In a cocktail shaker with ice add Off Hours, Blood Orange Liqueur and Blood Orange Juice. Shake and strain into a Coupe glass Splash with Prosecco Garnish with Orange Peel

For a look at the menu and more information on The Oakmont, visit their website.