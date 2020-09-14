‘It’s unbelievable’: Noblesville comes together to raise money for 8-year-old boy’s clinical trial

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – An 8-year-old boy in Noblesville learned he had a lot of friends over the weekend.

Tina and Tim Howard say their son, Knox, was diagnosed with cancer in both eyes when he was 2 years old. He started chemotherapy immediately but lost his right eye as a result of the cancer.

His family hopes to save his left eye through a clinical trial. However, their insurance won’t cover the cost.

To help, the community organized the “We See Hope for Knox” benefit Sunday. It included a motorcycle ride, hog roast, raffles, bake sale, auction and more. VFW Post 6246 organized the event.

His parents couldn’t believe the turnout.

“It’s been amazing, uplifting, when I look at all these people … it’s unbelievable,” said his mother, Tina. “The support and the care that people have showed us – it’s amazing and we appreciate it 100 percent.”

The family needs about $75,000 to take part in the clinical trial in Canada. They have raised more than $30,000 so far.