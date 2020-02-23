IU football player arrested after alleged domestic incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man who plays football for Indiana University has been arrested after a domestic incident in Bloomington, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a home in the 2300 block of South Brandon Court after a 22 year-old woman reported that a man she was familiar with had just left her residence after taking her cell phone from her and assaulting her.

When officers arrived, they were unable to find the man in the area.

The woman told police that she had previously been in a relationship with the man, who she identified as 20-year-old Peyton Hendershot.

She stated that Hendershot had offered to take her laundry and wash it for her earlier that evening. The woman later fell asleep and was woken by someone knocking loudly on her door and windows, she told authorities. When she reached the front door, she noticed Hendershot’s vehicle as it drove away and her laundry left in a basket on her front porch.

The woman went on to tell police that she sent Hendershot a text message and apologized for being asleep when he returned her clothing. She said Hendershot responded with several angry messages about her not answering the door, and he accused her of infidelity.

According to authorities, the woman stated that she went back to sleep until she heard her front door open, and Hendershot walked into her bedroom uninvited. He reportedly grabbed the woman’s cell phone from her hand and walked around the apartment looking at it. The woman told police she followed Hendershot and attempted to get her phone back but was unable to get it out of his hand due to his size.

She stated that at one point, she tried to get the phone by jumping and reaching for it, but Hendershot grabbed her by the neck and shoved her against a wall.

He then walked toward the front door and threw the phone into the kitchen, which caused the screen of the phone to break, according to the report the woman gave police.

Hendershot then left the area, and the woman retrieved her phone and called 911.

Officers at the scene noted that they could see redness on the woman’s neck where she said Hendershot grabbed her.

Police found Hendershot at his residence, where they arrested him for felony residential entry, misdemeanor domestic battery, misdemeanor criminal conversion and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Indiana University Athletics is aware of the arrest of redshirt sophomore Peyton Hendershot. IU Athletics will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal and administrative processes, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants. Indiana University Athletics