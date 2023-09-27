BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — IU Health announced a fresh round of layoffs is coming to one of its facilities in east central Indiana in a move that will result in over 80 people losing their jobs.

IU Health confirmed it is discontinuing inpatient and emergency care services on Nov. 3 at IU Health Blackford Hospital, located at 410 Pilgrim Boulevard in Hartford City, as the facility shifts its focus on outpatient and primary care services.

The announcement was posted as a WARN notice on the Indiana Department of Workforce Development Tuesday. The notice was filed one month ago on Aug. 28.

“In Blackford County, we are seeing fewer people coming to IU Health Blackford Hospital for inpatient care and our patient volume projections are not favorable,” reads a portion of the WARN notice. “As a result, the new service model for IU Health Blackford Hospital will focus on the continuation of providing primary healthcare and outpatient services to meet the needs of Blackford County residents.”

The notice goes on to state that patients in need of inpatient care or emergency services will need to visit IU Health Ball Memorial in Muncie to the south or IU Health Jay Hospital to the east in Portland instead. Both are over 20 miles of a distance away from Hartford City.