IU Health Methodist’s Tree of Hope honors COVID-19 survivors and staff

INDIANAPOLIS — As patients and staff watched from the windows at IU Health’s Methodist Hospital, a socially distanced ceremony happened on the front lawn complete with live music and uplifting messages from the hospital’s leadership. It was a night to spread hope to everyone impacted by COVID-19.

“It’s really hard to be away from your loved ones, to be in a strange place,” Belinda Wallbank, Magnet Program Coordinator, said. “These kinds of things, ​these celebrations remind us of normal life.”

The large tree in front of the hospital holds roughly 1,200 ornaments symbolizing the virus survivors cared for at Methodist. Roughly 150 luminaries spell out ‘hope’ to represent the people who died after battling COVID-19.

The focus of the event was to uplift the caretakers and the patients. Allie Caveney, a nurse practitioner at Methodist, personally knows how compassionate and hardworking the staff is here.

“The staff loved Tyler the way that we love Tyler,” Caveney said.

Tyler is Allie’s brother. He has special needs and he is a COVID19 survivor.

“Tyler cannot speak for himself, he can’t toilet himself, he can’t feed himself, he can’t bathe himself, Caveney explained. “So not only do you have to rely on the staff to treat his COVID and treat his pneumonia, we also have to rely on them to care for him as myself or my parents would.”

Wallbank added a special ornament to the tree in memory of her mom, a COVID19 patient.

“My mom was 73 when she passed,” Wallbank said. “She had a birthday in April, then she died in June.”

Wallbank said healthcare workers have learned a lot about caring for COVID-19 patients since her mom’s death. Wednesday’s ceremony is a source of hope for her and her colleagues.

“Hope for our patients, hope for tomorrow, and hope that we get through this pandemic by doing things that help each other,” Wallbank said. “Also remembering that blaming and anger aren’t helpful. What is helpful is remembering that we’re all humans. We’re all in this together. This is just a virus.”