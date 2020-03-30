IU Health provides virtual behavioral health hub for staff, patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — We learned Sunday that the U.S. Surgeon General named Indianapolis an emerging hot spot for COVID-19.

Nurses and doctors are on the front lines fighting the virus. They’re working tirelessly to keep you and your family safe. As they continue to get busier, it’s important they have someone to talk to.

IU Health is ensuring mental health is top priority.

“It’s also a very demanding and stressful work environment right now,” said Elizabeth Dunlap, the Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.

That’s why IU Health launched a new service called the virtual behavioral health hub. At first it was available to patients, but now anyone with IU Health’s staff can use it too.

“It’s so important that we’re caring for those who provide care, especially during these times. So, we’ve created a multi-pronged approach to help our clinicians and team members,” Dunlap added.

The virtual service gives around-the-clock access to mental care for team members. It’s an effort that many hospitals are also doing.

“We’ve established a virtual resource for them where they can dial in and get counseling from a professional either on their device or over the phone,” said Dunlap.

IU Health wants to make sure those people responsible of taking care of you are also taking care of themselves. Dunlap and her team created this approach to help eliminate the fear that doctors and nurses could be feeling.

“Just like us, right, they’re watching the news and seeing what’s going on, being exposed to the disease, whether they’re going to take that disease home to a family member. So, the same things we worry about our health care providers are also worried about,” Dunlap added.

Counseling is free 24-7, even if a doctor or a nurse needs help calming down a bit before or after the workday.

“Something that’s very cool, we have a meditation line that’s available 24/7, people can call in and listen to, to get tips to how to become more calmer during this storm that’s going on right now,” said Dunlap.

Chaplains are even walking the halls and providing support face-to-face working different shifts and just checking in to make sure health care workers know if they need to talk someone is there to listen.

Click here if you would like to learn more about IU Health and their behavioral health support.