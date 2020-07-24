We’ve heard a lot about antibody testing during this pandemic.
A doctor orders a blood test that looks for antibodies to the Coronavirus. Those can show if you’ve had the virus in the past.
So how many tests have been completed at IU Health facilities and what did they find? Senior Vice President of Clinical Effectiveness at IU Health Doctor Chris Weaver joined us this morning to talk about the process.
IU Health studying COVID-19 antibody tests
