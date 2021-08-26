IU Health suspends half of all elective surgeries

INDIANAPOLIS — IU Health is suspending 50% of inpatient elective surgeries and procedures as they work to alleviate pressure on care teams.

The health network made the announcement Thursday, saying the suspension goes into effect on August 30. Representatives say the move is needed to alleviate some of the enormous pressure that care teams are under and to reserve inpatient space for those who need it most.

They are currently notifying elective surgery patients. They will be rescheduled about three weeks out.