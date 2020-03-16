IU moves to remote teaching for remainder of spring 2020 semester

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University President Michael A. McRobbie announced the university would be extending their spring break and moving to remote teaching for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester in order to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

Spring break will be extended one week until March 29, the university said.

Classes will not resume until March 30 but all face-to-face classes will be suspended for the remainder of the spring semester. Classes will instead be transitioning to virtual learning.

In light of the World Health Organization’s declaration of COVID-19 as a global pandemic, IU has released the following update on its coronavirus response:



