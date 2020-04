When IU closed its doors to students because of the Coronavirus crisis, many students were left in a bind.

That includes those who needed access to instruments inside IU’s classrooms.

How would piano majors graduate without being able to use a piano?

The school rented keyboards to deliver to students!

Tracy Wong, a piano performance major in IU’s master’s program shares how this idea came about, and how she is adjusting to a new way of making music with her peers.