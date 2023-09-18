BLOOMINGTON — The police department at Indiana University is seeking the public’s assistance in learning more about a hit-and-run incident that occurred last month at IU Bloomington.

The IUPD announced via X, formerly known as Twitter, that it is seeking information about an accident that reportedly happened on Tuesday, Aug. 29 around 9:58 p.m. IUPD said the accident resulted in a pedestrian being truck by a vehicle on 17th Street and Eagleson Avenue.

Provided by IUPD.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact IUPD at 812-855-4111. An anonymous report can be filed online here.