IU says anyone returning from country with coronavirus outbreak must self-quarantine off campus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

Indiana University issued a public safety advisory on Wednesday in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, especially as students and faculty prepare to travel for spring break.

They said every person who returns from a country with a coronavirus outbreak must self-quarantine off campus for 14 days. Currently, the list of countries includes China, Iran, Italy, Japan, and South Korea, but IU said new countries could be added at any time.

IU emphasized that students must return to their permanent residence or make arrangements elsewhere to self-quarantine. “You will not be allowed to return to residential housing, your office, or to be on campus during your self-quarantine period. You must return to your permanent residence or make your own arrangements to be elsewhere. The self-quarantine period is your personal responsibility.”

IU said they will work with faculty to help students who cannot attend class.

Anyone traveling abroad should complete the “IU Traveler Information Form” so the university can contact you if there are changes in travel restrictions or the status of the virus around the world.

IU said anyone planning to visit a Level 2 or Level 3 country must cancel or postpone their trip until further notice.