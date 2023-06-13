BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An IU student has seen rape charges dismissed and avoided jail time after a ruling in Monroe Circuit Court Monday.

Samuel Elliott was charged with rape and assaulting a woman while she was intoxicated in a bathroom on Indiana University’s Bloomington campus in January of 2022.

Elliott was initially charged with rape when compelled by force or imminent threat of force, a Level 3 Felony, criminal confinement, a Level 6 Felony, and rape when the victim is mentally disabled or deficient, which is also defined as a Level 3 felony.

Elliott saw those charges dismissed in Monroe Circuit Court 2 on Monday, June 12, only pleading guilty to criminal confinement. As a result, Elliott received over one year of probation and a no-contact order as part of the ruling.

In total, Elliott’s sentence included 543 days of suspended sentence and two days of jail credit.

The incident in question is alleged to have taken place in a restroom at the Teter-Thompson residence hall on Dec. 2, 2021. The woman, identified as an IU student, had been drinking with friends in the residence hall when she began to feel unwell. She went to the residence hall’s restroom where she said Elliott followed her.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the woman said Elliot had asked if they could have sex. She proceeded to explain that she was too intoxicated to provide an answer. The woman told investigators that Elliott raped her as she vomited. Court documents also revealed that a friend of the woman’s reportedly found a used condom in the same restroom where the assault is alleged to have occurred.

According to the Herald-Times, Elliott turned himself in at the Monroe County Jail after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

It is unclear if Elliott is currently registered as an IU student. However, he was a student at the university at the time of the alleged rape.