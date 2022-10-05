Indiana’s teacher licensing exam could be the reason behind ongoing teacher shortages and a lack of diversity – according to a new study from Indiana University.

Teacher shortages are continuing to impact Indiana schools. One of the biggest challenges for districts is finding qualified applicants that have passed the state licensing exam.

But a new study from IU shows that exam is disproportionately affecting candidates of color.

“If we can’t get them to the point of certification to hire teachers of color in the workforce, that’s a problem that demands some attention,” said Alexander Cuenca, author of the study at Indiana University.

Tests are scored on a scale, with each state setting its passing score.

To determine those scores, the state and the testing company create a panel of experts from schools and universities to determine which questions to include or throw out on the test.

This study from Indiana University found that panelists lacked diversity and that could be the reason people of color aren’t passing the state licensing exam at the same rate as their white counterparts.

In fact, the study found Black and Hispanic prospective teachers scored up to 52 percent lower than their white peers on portions of the test.

“In teacher training, we are winnowing a lot of our teacher workforce because they can’t get this particular gate of the test,” Cuenca said. “If we can get them past this gate of the test, we can then think other things like pay, retention, mentoring programs. Those things have been proven worthwhile and to work.”

The study finds the solution isn’t to get rid of the praxis state licensing test all-together, but instead diversify the expert panels that determine passing scores and test questions.