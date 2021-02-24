IUPUI highlights changes due to COVID in annual community report

INDIANAPOLIS — Universities and colleges have made many changes over the last year due to the pandemic And it’s something the chancellor of IUPUI highlighted in his annual report to the community.

Chancellor Nasser Paydar discussed how the university has been promoting health and safety on campus and throughout the state. Over the last year, IUPUI has been responsible for contact tracing in Marion County and the School of Medicine is conducting the nation’s first statewide prevalence study.

The university made a 5-percent budget cut this year in order to keep every staff member employed and help keep the community healthy.

“We used the faculty that we have in the school to guide us and help us. We converted two laboratories in Indianapolis on our campus to be able to test, to make covid tests and so we started testing everyone,” Paydar said.

Lust last week, more than 9,000 people were tested on the IUPUI campus and just 30 positive cases came back. Currently, all students on campus living in residence halls are tested twice a week.