Ivy Tech & Martin University partner to close racial gap

INDIANAPOLIS — Martin University and Ivy Tech are partnering to close the racial gap in education.

The announcement was made Friday, and the two schools are setting educational goals. There will be new lectures, workshops, classes and additional efforts for career advancement of minority students.

The schools are hoping the impact will transcend out of college and into the workplace.

“We have been focused on helping to change the lives, the trajectory and the pathways for low-income, and minority adult students in our area,” Sean Huddleston, president of Martin University said. “Dr. Huddleston and I believe together, and alongside our employer community and our community partners, we can make a much bigger impact.”

Information technology will be a big focus, diversifying the field. Martin University is creating a new cyber entrepreneurship program that will blend with Ivy Tech’s cybersecurity associate’s degree.