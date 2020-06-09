Ivy Tech offers free classes, job training to 10,000 students across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Ivy Tech is offering free classes and job training to 10,000 students across the state as a way to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ivy Tech says the classes and trainings cover a variety of subjects and job fields in a range of high-demand areas including manufacturing, business and information technology.

The college says many of the classes and training will have a flexible timeline so students can work at their own pace.

Ivy Tech says it plans to increase the course offerings throughout the summer.

You can find more information about registering here.