INDIANAPOLIS — A crash involving a jackknifed semi is causing delays along a route that many people take to the Indianapolis Airport.

The semi is blocking most lanes of EB I-70 near the airport ramps where you either continue on to I-70 East or go to the I-465/I-74 collector.

A car can be seen wedged under the semi, but it’s unclear if anyone was injured.

INDOT expects the lanes to be blocked for at least an hour.

This is a developing story and will be updated.