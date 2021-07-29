Jackpot! Powerball adding 3rd weekly drawing, increasing ticket price

Powerball players in Indiana, and across the country, will start seeing changes to the multi-million dollar game in August.

Beginning on August 23, the Powerball will add a third weekly drawing on Mondays. This is in addition to the drawings on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the change is intended to generate larger Powerball jackpots.

August 23 is the also first a price change will go into effect. The price of a single Powerball from that date on will be $3.

According to the Idaho Lottery, the price automatically includes Powerplay, a feature that multiplies all non-jackpot winning prizes by at least double, up to $2,000,000.

These game changes only apply to Powerball. At this time, Mega Millions will continue to sell tickets for $2 and be drawn twice weekly.