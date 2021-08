Powerball players in Indiana, and across the country, will start seeing changes to the multi-million dollar game in August.

Beginning on August 23, the Powerball will add a third weekly drawing on Mondays. This is in addition to the drawings on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the change is intended to generate larger Powerball jackpots.

The change only apply to Powerball. At this time, Mega Millions will continue to be drawn twice weekly.