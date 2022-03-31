JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Jackson County man faces charges after a shooting left another man critically wounded.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened in the 500 block of South of County Road 990 West. The victim, a 46-year-old man, called 911 to report the shooting before driving to the intersection of US 50 and 975 West.

Police were able to talk to the victim before EMS personnel transported him to a local hospital for his injuries. He was later transported to an Indianapolis hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

Police took the suspect, 46-year-old Donald Fugett, into custody before serving a search warrant for his residence. The department said they were able to collect evidence related to the shooting during the search.

Fugett was being held in the Jackson County Jail Thursday on a charge of battery with a deadly weapon.a